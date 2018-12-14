Ten-year tenure included a trip to the Super Bowl in 1980. His 175 TD passes rank second alltime in franchise history. "Jaws" is another member of the Eagles Hall of Fame. He's also a good golfer, which gets bonus points.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments