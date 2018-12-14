Ten-year tenure included a trip to the Super Bowl in 1980. His 175 TD passes rank second alltime in franchise history. "Jaws" is another member of the Eagles Hall of Fame. He's also a good golfer, which gets bonus points.
Sports Editor
Ten-year tenure included a trip to the Super Bowl in 1980. His 175 TD passes rank second alltime in franchise history. "Jaws" is another member of the Eagles Hall of Fame. He's also a good golfer, which gets bonus points.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Whenever Nicholas Huba posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.