Third heat wave of the month hits South Jersey

The beaches of Ocean City are a sea of umbrella tops on Monday as August brings its third heat wave to South Jersey. Monday, August 27

August was the fifteenth hottest one on record, which goes back to 1943. The average temperature, when you combine the high (85.5) and low 67.0) temperatures, was 76.2 degrees. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Load comments