St. Augustine boys basketball coach Paul Rodio huddles with his team during play against the Patrick School, in Absecon Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The total 955 is the number of South Jersey record career wins for St. Augustine Prep boys basketball coach Paul Rodio. The total 335 is the number of South Jersey record career wins for St. Joseph football coach Paul Sacco.

St. Joe's head coach Paul Sacco, Jr. directs his team against Highland Regional Saturday Aug. 31, 2019 at Rutgers Stadium. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)
