sunday wrestling

Holy Spirit's Pat D'Arcy (left) defeats Hanover Park's Anthony Cefolo to win the 126 lb division. Sunday March 8 2015 State High School Wrestling Championship Finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

156

The number of Cape-Atlantic League record career wrestling wins for 2015 Holy Spirit graduate Pat D’Arcy.

