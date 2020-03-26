Millville baseball

Millville’s Pitcher Mike Trout reacts after hitting a long high fly while coaches and teammates look on during the 36th Annual Joe Hartmann South Jersey Diamond Classic held at Deptford High School Saturday. Photo/Dave Griffin

18

The number of home runs Mike Trout hit for Millville during his 2009 senior season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments