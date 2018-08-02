The Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission is proud to present Bill and Fran Paullin as our Artist of the Month for August. Stop by the Community Center to see their work in the Artist Showcase.
Bill’s fascination with photography began when he got a Kodak camera at age 8. He progressed through the years with point and shoot, Instamatics, 35mm fixed lens and Polaroid, graduating to a Minolta 35mm camera with interchangeable lenses. Bill immediately appreciated digital photography’s potential for expanded creativity and experimentation and has worked with digital for more than 25 years. He works to improve his skills through online and classroom courses and seminars. Bill considers himself an advance amateur photographer whose favorites subjects are nature, travel and flowers.
Fran has loved playing with color and form since childhood. This led her to study design at Drexel and later immerse herself in pottery courses, where she worked with stoneware and porcelain clays to create hand and wheel-thrown pieces that she sold locally. Retirement has given her the luxury of travel and experiencing environments very different from her norm. Using the lens, Fran continues to see the world a little differently and that is expressed in her photography of things recognizable and not.