Pinelands Football Practice

Pinelands Regional High School football players are pictured during practice on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Asbury Park (0-1) at Pinelands Regional (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Pinelands will play its first true home game since 2017. The PInelands school and field were renovated in 2018-19. Outside linebacker Connor Harris leads the Pinelands defense. Asbury Park opened the season with a 35-6 loss to Shore Regional.

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

