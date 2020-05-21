Age: 17
High School: Atlantic Christian School
Hometown: Mays Landing
Parents: Lee and Jessica Martin
Community/school activities: Student council, Honor Society, basketball, drama club and choir.
Post-high school plans: Attend Anderson University in South Carolina, majoring in musical theater.
Career goals: Be an actress or work in a theater company as an administrator.
Ashleigh has a strong desire to help others, and has acted on that. At her school, she’s participated in two humanitarian trips, one to help hurricane victims in Texas, the other to help the people of the Bahamas. Instilled in her is the concept of leading by example, something she has done in a number of ways, including helping to raise consciousness of human trafficking. Her passion for music comes from her close-knit family, and she hopes to have a career in that field.
What skills have you learned in your life experiences and how will you use that in your future leadership positions?
What I have really learned is how to be organized; it’s important in leadership positions to know how to plan and when to do things. The skill to be able to talk to people and make friends easily is also important. Since I have moved a lot, I have been able to adapt to new environments and people. During my first mission trip to Texas, we were doing hurricane relief. It taught me a lot about hard work, and when people have an important main goal, it makes it easier to achieve them. On the trips, it’s so rewarding to help people in need. In the Bahamas, I found that people in other countries were so kindhearted, polite, and welcoming, and it made me think I need to be more grateful and kind in my life like they were to me.
How has acting and singing changed your outlook on life?
Acting and singing have made me such a joyful person; they have made me realize that I was meant to act and sing. When I figured out I could act and sing, it motivated me to find my path in life. They just make me so happy. Also, the people I am around in acting and singing gave me life skills working with other people.
What or who inspires you to better other people’s lives?
The first thing that inspires me is my religion. I want to follow his example of helping others. Seeing the need in communities and around the world and how they go unmet made me look at what we have and how lucky and blessed we are. I want to use the resources that we have to help others in their life.
— Gabi Brodde
