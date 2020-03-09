Ashley Bennett

Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett, of Egg Harbor Township, talks to supporters after suspending her campaign for congress at the Atlantic County Democratic Convention Sunday. Bennett said she faced opposition from within her own party.

Ashley Bennett, 34, of Egg Harbor Township, gave up her freeholder seat to run for the Democratic nomination for Congress in the 2nd district. But she said she was frustrated by a lack of support from her own party, and announced in her speech to delegates she was suspending her campaign because of that. She suggested racism and class prejudice may be at work, since she is a working person and an African American. However, the Atlantic City Democratic Committee, which has a large African American membership and leadership, supported Kennedy. 

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments