Advanced practice nurse Ashley Lyons-Valenti, 63, of Swedesboro, Gloucester County, allegedly persuaded her workers and subordinates at her medical office to receive prescription medications from the Pennsylvania pharmacy that they did not need, often without giving them a medical examination or recording the prescriptions in their medical records, officials said. Lyons-Valenti wrote prescriptions for which insurance paid over $1.25 million and she received over $90,000 in kickbacks.

