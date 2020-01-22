Atlantic City Airport

Arriving at Atlantic City International Airport from Florida, passengers were faced with freezing temperatures and lots of snow.

The first full winter's worth of snowfall data goes back to 1948-1949 at A.C. Airport, located in Egg Harbor Township.

On average, 16.5 inches of snow fall, though this can be heavily influenced by just one snow storm bringing a "season's" worth of snow. Seasonal snowfall in the single digits is common, last occurring in 2016-17, but these five winters barely made a mark on the ruler. 

