Wildwood Boardwalk Morning 24HR

6am-7am - A passing sailboat looks like it's floating in air in the calm, morning water off of Lincoln Ave in Wildwood. Views from the Wildwood Boardwalk from 6am to noon, Thursday Aug 10, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

January 25 was the only day with widespread coastal flooding and even that was not very noteworthy. Minor flood stage swept across the region for the day, the first time there were widespread flooding concerns since New Years' Eve.

The lack of snow and lack of coastal flooding are linked. The jet stream, which can be considered the storm track, was fast and running west to east. This is known as zonal flow. During zonal flow events, storms that climb up the coast, which brings days worth of strong onshore winds, are tough to come by. Any onshore wind events have been short and weak. 

Tags

Load comments