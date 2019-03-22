Resort living at the Shore….Live like you’re on vacation year-round. Watch the sunset over Lake’s Bay or stroll down to the private beach where windsurfing, kayaking, and fantastic views of the bay, AC skyline and surrounding shore towns awaits you! Premium amenities such as a clubhouse with a fitness center and outdoor pool with pool deck that overlooks Lake’s Bay. Such a peaceful and tranquil setting for this award-winning community, Bayport on Lake’s Bay, built by a top-ten national homebuilder, K. Hovnanian Homes. Atlantic City is minutes away; world-class entertainment, dining, casinos such as Hard Rock, Ocean, Tropicana and Borgata, to name a few. Shore destinations such as Margate, Ventnor, Longport, Brigantine & Ocean City with beaches and attractions are minutes away. Excitement is in the air with the rebirth and revitalization of Atlantic City. Easy access to the Atlantic City Expressway, Garden State Parkway, Rte 322 & 30 make North Jersey, Philadelphia and New York City a relaxing commute.
Price-points in the area are still very affordable as our market rebounds & interest rates are historically low.
In 2009, Jacqui Singer had decided the time was right to become a homeowner. Her search began and ended at Bayport on Lake’s Bay. It only took one look for her to fall in love with 201 Mallard Ln in Egg Harbor Township. Not only was she buying a home, she was making an investment in a community that offered lifestyle & amenities in a prime location on Lake’s Bay.
“I loved the home from the moment I walked into it,” said Jacqui Singer.
She wanted to move quickly so she purchased a home that was already completed with approximately $30,000 in upgrades. Fabulous water views, open and spacious layout, high-end finishes and upscale design details. This end unit offers an abundance of windows & natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors, custom tile, gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island. A balcony off the kitchen for outdoor dining & relaxing. Upper level master suite features a spa-like bathroom with jacuzzi tub and large shower with tile surround. Lower level can be a family room or a second master suite with a full bath, walk-in closet. Singer has added so much more to the home since then - custom plank tile flooring in lower level bedrooms, trendy subway backsplash in the kitchen and fresh carpeting on the stairs. The 3 level townhome at 2,300 square feet has an oversized attached garage and two unit, multi-zoned heating and a/c translates to low utility expense.
“We are a close-knit community where neighbors are so friendly & watch out for one another,” said Singer. Recently married to Dr. Bruce Singer, an administrator for a middle school in Egg Harbor Township, the newlyweds are ready for the next chapter. The Singer’s are often seen walking their two dogs in the community. Some of his students live there, as well, and both Bruce & Jacqui will miss running into them and all the friends they made there.
“Our favorite months are September and October when the crowds thin out and the weather is still warm,” said Singer. “We have a path that leads to Lake’s Bay. It’s fun to grab some food, set up some beach chairs and watch the gorgeous sunset.” The home is aggressively priced to sell quickly for a shore retreat, year-round living or whatever your needs; what a great investment opportunity.
Lifestyle, Amenities, Resort-living at the Shore and the best value offered….201 Mallard Ln at Bayport on Lake’s Bay….Welcome Home!
Offered at $249,900.00. Open House on 3/24 from 12-3 pm. For more information about this property, call the listing agent, Vicki Vasquez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach-Northfield at (609)646-1900 or her cell at(609)442-5451 or email at vicki.vasquez@foxroach.com.