The Press asked for reader input on our lists of the top athletes at local high schools from the 2000-01 season on.
Readers recommended several athletes we inadvertently overlooked.
The lists will continue this week with athletes from Absegami and St. Augustine Prep.
But first — thanks to the readers — here are 16 athletes we mistakenly overlooked at Atlantic City, Holy Spirit, Mainland Regional and Pleasantville.
Emily Bateman, Mainland Regional, Class of 2003
Bateman was a three-time Press Girls Swimmer of the Year. She was named a high school All-American in 2003. Bateman also excelled at field hockey and participated in crew and track and field.
Jen Daniels, Holy Spirit, 2002
A standout basketball player, Daniels scored 1,389 career points and led the Spartans to a 26-2 record as a junior. She played Division I basketball at George Mason.
Joe Cutugno, Atlantic City, 2014
Cutugno wrestled four years of varsity for the Vikings. He was a three-year captain and a two-time MVP. Cutugno was a first-team Press All-Star in 2013 and 2014.
Jimmy Wyner, Mainland Regional, 2004
A track and field standout, Wyner won the 1,600-meter run at the 2004 outdoor track and field Meet of Champions. He went on to be one of the best distance runners in Cornell history.
Ron Moody, Mainland Regional, 2008
Moody rushed for 1,248 yards as a senior to help the Mustangs reach the 2007 South Jersey Group IV final.
Kyle Lockett, Pleasantville, 2002
A standout defensive lineman, Lockett made 80 tackles and had five sacks as a senior in 2001. He later tried out for the Cleveland Browns.
Kenny Davis, Pleasantville, 2008
Davis won the 55-meter hurdles, the 400 dash, and high jump to lead the Greyhounds to the state Group I indoor track and field championship in 2008.
Katina Alexander, Pleasantville, 2002
Alexander won Atlantic County track and field championships in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. She later ran at Monmouth and Villanova.
Scott Evangelist, Holy Spirit, 2005
Evangelist was a swimming and baseball standout. His career batting average was .495. He helped the swim team win state titles in 2003 and 2005.
Faith Hegh, Mainland Regional, 2018
Hegh batted .559 for the Mustangs softball team and finished with 133 career hits.
Matt Uretsky, Mainland Regional, 2003
Uretsky won the 2003 state individual golf championship.
Justin Liu, Mainland Regional, 2017
Liu won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races at the 2017 swimming Meet of Champions.
Anna Gordon, Mainland Regional, 2013
Gordon played lacrosse, soccer and basketball. She excelled on the lacrosse field, scoring 94 goals as a senior and 189 for her career.
Chelsi Johnson, Holy Spirit, 2007
The basketball standout scored more than 1,300 career points.
Francesca D’Angelo, Holy Spirit, 2009
The track and field standout won four state Non-Public A, three Cape-Atlantic League and two Atlantic County titles in her career.
Jon Brestle, Holy Spirit, 2010
Brestle won the state Non-Public A golf title in 2010.
Cade Antonucci, Holy Spirit, 2017
A standout track and field and football kicker, Antonucci won the javelin at the 2017 outdoor track and field Meet of Champions.