Brian Burns, 6-5, 249, Florida State

Strengths: Super quick and agile.

Weaknesses: Light, with thin frame. Could be more of a third-down pass rusher than every-down player.

Fact: Seven forced fumbles and three blocked kicks in his three-year career.

Gone by: Early second round.

Florida State defensive end Brian Burns on the field prior to an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Virginia Tech defeated Florida State 24-3. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)