Support needy families and youth in Cape and Atlantic counties during The Atlantic Cape Family Support Organization's Winter Fest fundraiser, to be held Saturday, Feb. 9.
The fundraising event, taking place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Fred & Ethel's Lantern Light in Smithville, includes a buffet dinner, drinks, desserts, dancing, basket auctions and 50/50 raffles. Tickets are $25 adults and $15 ages 2 to 12. Tickets are free for those under 2 years of age if purchased in advance.
Fred & Ethel's Lantern Light is located at 1 N. New York Road, Historic Smithville. For more information or to order tickets, contact Andrea Burleigh at 609-485-0575, ext. 101 or email aburleigh@acfamsupport.org.