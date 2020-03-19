Priest flies Blessed Sacrament over Camden Diocese as COVID-19 spreads: In an interview before takeoff, St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish's Father Anthony Manuppella drew parallels to popes who processed through the streets of Italian cities when the plague marched across Europe, killing millions.
COVID-19 now in Atlantic, Cape May counties: Three cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday in Atlantic County, and one in Cape May County, while the total number of New Jersey cases increased to 427, with five deaths.
The Press first-team girls swimming all-stars: Check out some of this year's top Press-area girls swimmers.
The earliest spring in 124 years comes with a very early bloom, too: It's been 124 years since there's been a spring equinox on March 19, when Utah became a state and the Ford Quadracycle went to market, kicking off the automobile industry.
These South Jersey businesses remain open amid the COVID-19 pandemic: We're compiling a list of local businesses still operating in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
If you have an update on a business closing or remaining open during the COVID-19 outbreak, send us information at covid19@pressofac.com.
