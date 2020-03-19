Priest

Priest flies Blessed Sacrament over Camden Diocese as COVID-19 spreads: In an interview before takeoff, St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish's Father Anthony Manuppella drew parallels to popes who processed through the streets of Italian cities when the plague marched across Europe, killing millions.

COVID-19 now in Atlantic, Cape May counties: Three cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday in Atlantic County, and one in Cape May County, while the total number of New Jersey cases increased to 427, with five deaths.

These South Jersey businesses remain open amid the COVID-19 pandemic: We're compiling a list of local businesses still operating in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

If you have an update on a business closing or remaining open during the COVID-19 outbreak, send us information at covid19@pressofac.com.

