MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College’s art gallery will host “Living Canvases Through a Lens,” a collaborative exhibit showcasing body painting by Heather Deegan Hires in the photography of Ruben D. Garcia, both of Somers Point, July 26 through Sept. 22.
An opening reception will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
The gallery is inside the William Spangler Library, D Building, at Atlantic Cape’s Mays Landing Campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike. The gallery will host monthly exhibits of a wide variety of works including drawings, paintings, printmaking, computer arts, ceramics, sculpture, photography, mixed media, 2-D design and crafts. Showcased artists will be students, faculty and local artisans.
For more information, contact Joyce Hagen, art gallery coordinator, at jhagen@atlantic.edu.