Atlantic Christian pitcher Elijah Chapman gave up two hits and struck out eight in the game, which ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Chapman had three hits, including a home run, scored two runs and had four RBIs. Dan Roland had three hits, three runs and two RBIs. Solomon Griffith and Ryan Lomangino each had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Griffith scored his 100th career run. Atlantic Christian is 2-1.
