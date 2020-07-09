Atlantic Christian School held its 27th commencement exercises on Wednesday on the campus grounds in Egg Harbor Township.

Ashleigh Martin, 17, of Mays Landing, was the valedictorian with a 4.25 GPA and will attend Anderson University in South Carolina to study musical theater.

"If we have learned one thing from this pandemic we have learned that the future is unknown and things can change at the very last minute. We must be mature in our thinking and tell ourselves that we are not in control, but God is. We must be flexible and be able to deal with change fast and efficiently. We especially need to respect our leaders and those above us, even if we do not believe that their decisions are right," Martin said.

Josephine D’Anna, 18, of Northfield, was the salutatorian with a 4.22 GPA and will attend Thomas Jefferson University in Pennsylvania to study nursing.

"From a young age I’ve always had a desire to be first. I participated in competitive gymnastics for years where the goal was always to win, to be in first place. In a secular world this view seems very popular. Success is based on rank. The goal is always climbing to the top and being the best. Academically, I have always strived to be at the top. It was always a goal of mine to be 1st in the class. Although a little disappointing, achieving second has taught me a lot about humility. It’s not always about the title at the end, it’s about the hard work that went into the past four years and the lessons I’ve learned and experiences I’ve had," D'Anna said.

The 20 graduates, in alphabetical order, are:

Andrea Cores

Nell Daeleman

Josephine D’Anna

Emily Elgersma

Lauren Harmon

Alyssa Holliday

Paige Hoover

Ian Iaconelli

Emily Kelley

Ashleigh Martin

Ben Noble

Daniel Roland

Mark Rosie

Dalton Sage

David Schwenker

Alex Wang

Kathryn Winder

Jiajie “Fiona” Xiao

Lin Xiao

Shuwei “Gary” Zhang

