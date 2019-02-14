EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Gregory's Restaurant and Bar in Somers Point took the two first-place awards at Atlantic Christian School’s 2019 Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off Benefit on Saturday, Feb. 2.
Gregory's won both the people's choice Golden Spoon Award and the chef's choice Souper Soup Award for its shrimp and lobster bisque. Sal's Coal Fired Pizza in Somers Point came in second place in the Golden Spoon Award with its New England clam chowder, and the Whisk Bakery and Cafe in Mays Landing took third place in the Golden Spoon Award with its Cheeseburger Soup.
More than 400 people came out to Atlantic Christian’s Bowls of Hope Benefit, now in its sixth year, which was held in the gym on the school's Zion Road campus. Students, children, and adults alike sampled a variety of soups donated by 18 South Jersey restaurants and chefs and had fun choosing their favorite to receive the Golden Spoon Award. Chef Joseph Massaglia, owner of Mama Mia's in Marmora and Eat at Joe's in Egg Harbor Township, served for the third consecutive year as the official culinary judge and he also selected Gregory’s Shrimp and Lobster Bisque for the Souper Soup Award.
“We’re very grateful to the restaurants, chefs, sponsors and everyone who bought a ticket that helped make this benefit event a success,” Oblen said. “It was great to see so many school families and friends in the community come out on a cold, winter night to warm up by tasting some delicious soups and to support our school and two great organizations in our community, the Atlantic City Rescue Mission and the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew was among the community supporters who stopped by to sample some soups. He also presented Atlantic Christian with a congressional certificate of commendation for organizing the event and congratulated the school for its community-building event.
Oblen said Atlantic Christian high school students were especially involved with Bowls of Hope, helping serve soup and working behind the scenes with tasks including set-up, clean-up, and selling tickets. “It’s a great experience for them to be part of an event that focuses on giving back to our community,” Oblen said. Atlantic Christian students from elementary through school also provided entertainment throughout the evening, singing, dancing, and even performing while riding hover boards during a student talent show.
The restaurants and chefs who participated in the Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off were: the Academy of Culinary Arts; the Atlantic City Rescue Mission Kitchen; Barrels in Margate; Brick House Pub and Grille in Mays Landing; Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield; Chickie's & Pete's in Egg Harbor Township; Eat Clean Organization in Galloway; Gregory's Restaurant and Bar in Somers Point; The Original Soupman Deli in Resorts Atlantic City; Sadia's Tea and Coffee in Egg Harbor Township; Sal's Coal Fired Pizza in Somers Point; Sofia in Margate; Steve and Cookies By the Bay in Margate; Tacocat in Linwood; Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City; Varsity Inn in Ocean City; Whisk Bakery and Café in Mays Landing; and The Windjammer Cafe Bar Grille in Somers Point.
The Bowls of Hope Sponsors were: American Church Group of NJ; B.F. Mazzeo Fruit and Produce; Clayton's Self Storage; The Edward Jones Investments, Jason Kiefer, Financial Advisor; Formica Brothers Bakery; HS Restoration and Cleaning Service; Olympic Physical Therapy; and Sadia's Tea and Coffee.