To start, I would like to thank my parents for supporting me throughout my life. I would also like to thank all the teachers here at ACS, for providing a great example for what a life of faith should look like. I have learned so much from all of you and I am thankful for it. Everything that I have learned here at ACS during my 15-year enrollment will be with me no matter where I go. There are certain lessons, however, I would like to share with you today. If someone were to ask me what the most impactful of these lessons was, I would tell them that trusting God through all hardships helped me the most. During my freshman and sophomore years in high school, I was aimless. I had no idea what I wanted to do after I graduated and had no passion for anything. I thought I would maybe go to college for something academic, since I had good grades. But the more I thought of that option, the more I dreaded graduating from high school. In all honesty, I was really scared to move on with my life and I wished to stay in high school forever, as crazy as that sounds. However, God, in His goodness, had a plan for my life. He reignited my passion and love for art and opened doors for me to follow that path. He helped me finish my portfolio for college application, even though the time constraints were very tight and the work was difficult. It was only when I trusted in Him that I was able to meet the deadlines and able to pursue an undergraduate study in animation at Savannah College of Art and Design this fall.
Deuteronomy 31:8 says, “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” Attending ACS helped me realize the true meaning of this verse. I do not have to fear anything that comes my way because God is always by my side wherever I go. Most of my classmates and I have been here since at least kindergarten and have experienced all that a Christian education at ACS has had to offer. It may have been a drag at times, and I am sure some of us may have wished to transfer somewhere else at one point or another. Despite this, I am still thankful for this education, for the teachers, and for this school. Without them, I would not be as confident as I am in my faith and as well equipped to go into the world.
I now would like to ask one thing of my classmates as we move on to another chapter in our lives. I ask that we would all keep true to the values of Christ and our faith that we have learned over all these years. While we may not be physically present at ACS, we can still remember the lessons and teachings we have learned and use them to help us in any situation. Each of us has spent different periods of time at ACS -- some long, some short -- but no matter the amount of time, each of us has learned something or was impacted by someone. Never forget what was learned at this school. Though the use may not be clear now, these lessons can be used as tools in the future. I hope we can look back on the memories we have made here in fondness and celebration, like our various proms, our senior trip, or anything involving a student named Imo. Thank you for all the great years at ACS and may you be blessed wherever God has you end up in life.