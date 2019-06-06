Good evening parents, family members, friends, teachers, staff, and the Class of 2019.
Relationships are at the foundation of our lives. They are what drive most of our decisions and choices. Jesus Christ always asks his disciples to follow him-- not merely “accept him,” not merely “believe in him,” not merely “worship him,” but to follow him. In order to be a Christ follower, you must be a relationship builder. Tonight, as we are about to graduate, I would like to challenge us to consider the relationships in our lives. You see, relationships are at the heart of life. Jesus himself was the ultimate relationship builder, as He knew that we could not save ourselves from our sin. So, He made a way by dying on the cross for that sin, and in doing that, he opened the door for sinners to have a relationship with Him. Furthermore, Jesus sought people out while here on earth. He was intentional in his relationship building, and sat with those who no one else deemed worthy. He reached out to the weak and healed the sick. And, Jesus built friendships with his disciples.
As we consider our high school experience, one must ask if we have followed Jesus’ example in building relationships. He made developing true and honest relationships with people His priority. In seeking to model our lives after Christ, I urge us all to realize that our strongest testimony to the power of Jesus in our lives will be the ability to serve and build relationships with others.
A relationship is often more quickly destroyed than built. Building a relationship means stepping out of your box and exposing your feelings. Just speaking words of kindness or reiterating a Bible verse is useless if you are not truly living it out in everyday life. Only by mutual sharing will others feel our love and a genuineness about our intentions will be conveyed to them. Anything else is just lip service and meaningless.
So tonight, I would like to thank those in my life who have demonstrated to me what it means to be a relationship builder. Tonight, I want to honor you…because you have made a difference in my life, and in the lives of many students here at ACS. I would first like to thank Miss Stonelake and Mr. Genter. Both of you take interest in your students’ lives, which sets you apart as teachers and as mentors. You have both continually encouraged me, and I would like to thank you for that. Next, I would like to thank Mr. Bohs, the world’s greatest substitute teacher, for advising and guiding me through many things over these past four years. Thank you for always lending me a listening ear. Mr. Bohs, I highly value our friendship. Lastly, I would like to thank the teacher who has impacted me the most over the course of these four years, and that is Mrs. Spiker. Mrs. Spiker, you have shown me the perfect example of the type of teacher that I want to become. You have classroom management skills like no other, and you are able to balance the relationship between teacher and friend impeccably. You unfailingly give of your time to teach and build bonds with your students and you have changed my life forever. Thank you for everything you have done for me, I hope to become a teacher just like you.
I would also like to thank my family, as well as the Lomangino family for always being there for me and encouraging me in everything I do. My closest relationships are with the people in these two families. I would like to tell my brother, Jack, my sister, Kate, and of course… Ryan, that you are my best friends and that I love you. All three of you are my favorite people to be with. Ryan, there is no one quite like you and I am so thankful that God gave you to me. I also want to specifically thank my Mom and Dad, for supporting me in every aspect of my life. Dad, thank you for demonstrating to me patience, and for teaching me how to implement that in my daily life. You are a fun, loving, and gentle father. You give of yourself always, and you have been an example to me of exactly what a father and a husband should be like. You will always hold a special place in my heart, I love you. Mom, thank you for always giving me the best advice and for always leading me down the right path. You motivate me, never give up on me, and love me unconditionally. How lucky am I that I get to call my Mom one of my best friends and my biggest fan. Thank you… I love you. Lastly, I would like to thank my Grammy and Poppy, for always encouraging and praying for me and my future. Thank you for being a part of my life.
As we consider the future, we know that the Lord is completely in control. He desires to use each of us, with our gifts and talents, in unique ways. Often graduation speeches will end with thoughts about leadership. However, tonight, I want to end with the idea of being a follower, a follower of Jesus, the ultimate relationship builder, who asks that we give our lives and our futures to Him.
Congratulations Class of 2019!