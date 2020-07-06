Atlantic Christian School graduation

Atlantic Christian School 2019 graduation, at the school in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

July 8 at 10 a.m. at the school fields

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments