EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Christian School will hold its popular, family-friendly Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off Benefit on Saturday, February 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the school gymnasium located at 391 Zion Road in Egg Harbor Township. To date, sixteen area restaurants and chefs are entering their signature soups into the cook-off, which is a charity event benefitting Atlantic Christian’s educational programs and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Cans of soup and other nonperishables are also being collected to donate to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch.
By purchasing a ticket, attendees can sample a variety of hot, delicious soups and vote for their favorite soup, with the winning restaurant receiving the coveted “Golden Spoon Award.” Chef Joseph Massaglia, host of the Saturday morning “Table for Two” radio show on WOND 1400 AM, will serve in his third year as a honorary judge, selecting his favorite soup to receive the “Souper Soup Award.” Attendees will also enjoy fresh rolls donated by Formica Brothers Bakery, live music, and a Silent Auction.
“One of the important lessons we teach our students is to be ready to share God’s love with others through our words and actions,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen. “We look forward to being able to bless the needy in our community by sharing the proceeds from Bowls of Hope with the Atlantic City Rescue Mission and donating canned soup to the Community Food Bank of NJ.” ACS high school students are selling Bowls of Hope tickets, running the canned food drive, and will be volunteering that night as soup servers, greeters, and much more. This will be Atlantic Christian’s sixth Bowls of Hope event, with the first being held in 2013 to benefit local charities involved in Hurricane Sandy Relief.
Tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for students; and $5 for children ages 6 to 10. To purchase a ticket, call 609-653-1199 or go to the school’s website, ACSEHT.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door the night of the event.
Six businesses are supporting Bowls of Hope as sponsors: American Church Group of NJ; B.F. Mazzeo Fruit & Produce; Clayton's Self Storage; Edward Jones Investments, Jason Kiefer Financial Advisor; HS Restoration and Cleaning Service; and Sadia’s Tea and Coffee.
To date, the 16 Bowls of Hope participating restaurants and/or chefs are:
Atlantic City Rescue Mission Kitchen (Atlantic City);
Brick House Pub and Grille (Mays Landing);
Carluccio’s (Northfield);
Chickie’s & Pete’s (EHT);
Eat Clean Organization (Galloway);
Gregory’s (Somers Point);
The Original Soupman Deli (Atlantic City);
Sadia’s Tea & Coffee (EHT);
Sal’s Coal Fired Pizza (Somers Point);
Sofia Restaurant (Margate);
Steve & Cookies By the Bay (Margate);
Tacocat (Linwood);
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall (Atlantic City);
Varsity Inn (Ocean City)
Whisk Bakery & Café (Mays Landing)
The Windjammer (Somers Point)
For further information, please contact Jessica Martin at 609-653-1199, ext. 314 and check Atlantic Christian School’s Facebook page for the latest news and Bowls of Hope updates.