On September 28th 2019, St.Joe's football hosts Atlantic City in Hammonton. ACHS #1 Corey Yeoman blocks a St.Joe extra point kick.

Atlantic City (1-5) at Deptford (4-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Temple last week offered Atlantic City junior linebacker Corey Yeoman a Division I scholarship. Deptford quarterback Jamir Robinson has thrown for 655 yards and eight touchdowns.

