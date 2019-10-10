Atlantic City vs Egg Harbor Township Football

Atlantic City Corey Yeoman in action against Egg Harbor Township. Sept. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Atlantic City (1-4) at Eastern (2-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Shawn McGraw has rushed for 213 yards for Atlantic City. Junior linebacker Corey Yeoman has made 63 tackles, 13 for losses. Eastern beat Paul VI 57-34 last week. Eastern running back Mike Suarez rushed for 233 yards and scored five touchdowns in the win.

