Atlantic City (1-4) at Eastern (2-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Shawn McGraw has rushed for 213 yards for Atlantic City. Junior linebacker Corey Yeoman has made 63 tackles, 13 for losses. Eastern beat Paul VI 57-34 last week. Eastern running back Mike Suarez rushed for 233 yards and scored five touchdowns in the win.
