Atlantic City (1-2) at St. Joseph (2-1)
Noon Saturday
St. Joe is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11 after a 28-12 loss to St. Augustine last Saturday. Junior linebacker Ahmad Ross has made 23 tackles for St. Joe. Quarterback/defensive back Jayden Shertel has made 18 tackles and thrown for 489 yards. Atlantic City allows an average of 12 points. Vikings junior linebacker Corey Yeoman has made 43 tackles, while junior running back Shawn McGraw has rushed for 220 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.