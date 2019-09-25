092219_gal_stjoes (28)

St. Augustine defeated St. Joseph 21-12 in high school football at Hammonton on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Atlantic City (1-2) at St. Joseph (2-1)

Noon Saturday

St. Joe is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11 after a 28-12 loss to St. Augustine last Saturday. Junior linebacker Ahmad Ross has made 23 tackles for St. Joe. Quarterback/defensive back Jayden Shertel has made 18 tackles and thrown for 489 yards. Atlantic City allows an average of 12 points. Vikings junior linebacker Corey Yeoman has made 43 tackles, while junior running back Shawn McGraw has rushed for 220 yards.

