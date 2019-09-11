Atlantic City (1-0) at Vineland (0-1)
6 p.m. Friday (96.1 FM)
Vineland is ranked No.10 in The Press Elite 11. The Fighting Clan struggled on offense in a 28-7 loss to Williamstown last Friday. Senior quarterback Ryan Shelton threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Toney for Vineland's only score. Atlantic City ended a 10-game losing streak with a 21-13 win over Egg Harbor Township. Vineland has won three straight from Atlantic City.
