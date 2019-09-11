Atlantic City vs Egg Harbor Township Football

Atlantic City Corey Yeoman in action against Egg Harbor Township. Sept. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Atlantic City (1-0) at Vineland (0-1)

6 p.m. Friday (96.1 FM)

Vineland is ranked No.10 in The Press Elite 11. The Fighting Clan struggled on offense in a 28-7 loss to Williamstown last Friday. Senior quarterback Ryan Shelton threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Toney for Vineland's only score. Atlantic City ended a 10-game losing streak with a 21-13 win over Egg Harbor Township. Vineland has won three straight from Atlantic City.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments