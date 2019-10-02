092919_spt_stjoes

On September 28th 2019, St.Joe's football hosts Atlantic City in Hammonton. ACHS Quarterback #8 Connor Culmone recovers the ball after a bad snap.

Atlantic City (1-3) at Williamstown (4-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Williamstown is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. This is the second of four straight road games for Atlantic City. Vikings junior linebacker Corey Yeoman has made 55 tackles, 10 for losses. Atlantic City senior linebacker Connor Culmone has 38 tackles.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments