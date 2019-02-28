ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City's new Arena Football League team is hosting its first open tryouts at the Virtua Total Turf Experience in Pitman next month.

Players will be tested on various drills — the 40-yard dash, short shuttle, position-specific drills and one-on-ones. Tryouts will begin 9.a.m. March 30, and registration will begin an hour earlier.

All positions will be evaluated during tryouts during the event.

“We know that there is outstanding talent in the South Jersey market, and we encourage those who want to continue their dream of playing professional football to come and try out for our new franchise,” said Ron Jaworski, AFL Executive Committee Chair and Trifecta Sports & Entertainment Owner, in a news release. “We would love to have local talent represented when we take the field for our inaugural home game at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on May 4.”

The coaching staff will evaluate players with the best potential ahead of their future training camp in April.

“We are serious about evaluating players to make our inaugural roster in Atlantic City and look forward to finding quality football players for our team,” head coach Ron James said.

A pre-registration fee of $65 can be paid before 3 p.m. March 29 at AtlanticCityAFL.com. Dues are non-refundable, and a T-shirt is included with the cost.