ATLANTIC CITY — The thunderous sound of jet planes will still be heard over the Boardwalk early this week, but the city’s annual airshow has a new name and message to honor American troops.
After 15 years, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber has renamed and re-branded its signature summer event — the Atlantic City Airshow “A Salute to Those That Serve.”
Along with the branches of the military that will be represented during the show, including the US Air force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Army Gold Knights, and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows; a designated “veterans Resource Row” will have tents and tables with 13 service organizations designed to provide information to local and visiting veterans.
Michael Chait, executive vice president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, said the idea to focus the message of the airshow more on active duty and veterans men and women was influenced by another veterans events in Atlantic City.
In May, during the Atlantic City Regional Stand Down event, Chait was introduced to Bob Looby, Department Employment & Education chairman with the New Jersey American Legion.
The Stand Down, which helped provide 154 homeless veterans with meals and clothing, also had several information booths on employment, housing and healthcare options available to veterans.
The Chamber estimated more than 400,000 people attended the free airshow last year.
“It’s hard to put a number on how many vets come to the airshow,” Chait said. “We wanted to provide a resource area for the vets to get information.”
According to a 2017 census conducted by the Department of Veterans Affairs, 16,307 veterans live in Atlantic County.
“You would think that 40,000 or more of that audience (at the Airshow) could be vets, or at least know someone who is,” said Looby. “It’s a natural fit. All the branches of service are there – even the U.K. and the veterans are there representing the past military. The audience to market to will be there. It’s a beautiful marriage.”
Looby said he was excited to see that not only the but the men and women who have served are taking ‘center stage’ at this year’s airshow.
In years past, military recruiters and service organizations set up booths on the Boardwalk, but this year, the Chamber partnered with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Caesars Entertainment and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield to provide the tents and tables for the national and regional branches of service organizations, including the Wilmington VA Medical Center, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled America Veterans , the NJVet2Vet hotline, the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the National Guard transition assistance program and the GI Go Fund.
“It’s always an event we run into a lot of veterans at,” said Patrick Carney, veteran Community Outreach specialist with the Wilmington VA Medical Center, whose team consisting of military veterans and caregivers will be at the Veterans Resource Row. “We hope we’ll be able to meet a lot of people and answer any questions. Our outreach team is about all-around problem solving for veterans and their benefits.”
The Greater Atlantic City Chamber is also promoting the Noyes Art Garage’s featured art exhibit 100 Face of War.
The collection of 100 oil painting portraits of America veterans who served in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars is on loan from the Smithsonian until Oct. 6. The Noyes Arts Garage is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
"They’re really going to hit a home run with the idea – the major service organizations will be there, not just to recruiter members but provide our services and explain how can we help our brothers and sisters,“ said Looby. “Veterans helping veterans, it’s simple.”
What to know about the 2019 Atlantic City Airshow
What's happening?
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the resort the week of Aug. 19.
Opening ceremonies take place Monday night, Aug. 19, with the show’s first-ever evening jump by the U.S. Army Golden Knights at Linwood Country Club, said chamber Executive Vice President Michael Chait.
Practice day will be Aug. 20, with the show Aug. 21.
Beside the show, the week will also feature a Red, White, and Blue BBQ at Linwood Country Club.
When and where are these events?
The barbecue is planned for 6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at Linwood Country Club.
The airshow is planned for 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 along the beachfront.
Both events are planned rain or shine.
What does the BBQ entail?
Food will be catered by Dickey's Barbecue Pit, and will include slow-smoked beef brisket and pulled pork, mac and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread, and more.
The even will be topped off with a special night jump performance by the US Army Golden Knights.
What is the lineup for the airshow?
The lineup is subject to change, but the day will begin with a National Anthem Flag Jump as performed by the Army's Golden Knights, the proceeded by several flybys, aerial demonstrations, and performances from various air showmen, including the US Air Force Thunderbirds.
How much are tickets to the events?
Tickets to the Red, White, and Blue Beach BBQ are $35 for children 12 and under, and $65 for adults. Children four and under do not need a ticket.
Attendees of the airshow can view the performances for free anywhere along the Atlantic City Boardwalk or beach.
Premium seating is available for purchase, and ocean facing hotel rooms will have good views of the show.
What is the Flightline Club?
The Flightline provides views a VIP, shore-side experience of the airshow beneath a tented venue, complete with tables, chairs, on sight restrooms, sound and narration of the flights, and unlimited lunch food and nonalcoholic beverages served from 11 to 2.
Admittance is $55 for adults, and children four and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-atlantic-city-airshow-flight-line-club-tickets-59635427168?aff=AirshowWebsite
Where can I park?
Parking is available throughout the city. Early arrival is recommended.
Is there a public transportation option?
Yes, NJ Transit offers an array of options for purchasing rail and bus tickets into, out of, and around Atlantic City. Tickets can be purchased at most public transportation stations. NJ Transit also offers a variety of special fare options for train and bus.
Visit njtransit.com for bus and train schedules.
Is there anything else I should know?
Snacks and beverages are a smart choice to bring. Nonetheless, there many places on the boardwalk to grab a bite to eat. Also, dressing for the occasion is advised.
This is beach after all, so bring some chairs and umbrellas. Cameras and binoculars will also help improve the show.
WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM will provide commentary of the event.