CAESARS

4 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPT. 22; $45, $50

WHAT TO EXPECT: The Atlantic City Ballet’s production of “Cinderella” makes its return Saturday night to the Circus Maximus Theater where the show debuted back in May. Known for their consistently excellent productions, The Atlantic City Ballet has another winner in “Cinderella.” The show tells the timeless tale with stunning costumes, wonderful music and classical ballet. It’s a performance that the whole family can enjoy.

ACBallet.org, caesars.com/caesars-ac

