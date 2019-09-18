CAESARS
4 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPT. 22; $45, $50
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Atlantic City Ballet’s production of “Cinderella” makes its return Saturday night to the Circus Maximus Theater where the show debuted back in May. Known for their consistently excellent productions, The Atlantic City Ballet has another winner in “Cinderella.” The show tells the timeless tale with stunning costumes, wonderful music and classical ballet. It’s a performance that the whole family can enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.