The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team won its eighth straight game with a 45-34 win over ACIT on Tuesday night.

Stephen Byard led the Vikings with 12 points, while Teriq Chapman scored 10. Atlantic City improved to 9-3.

Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored 22 for ACIT (7-5).

Atlantic City 9 9 13 14 – 45

ACIT – 7 7 12 8 – 34

AC – Byard 12, Chapman 10, Jones 7, Aikens 6, Watson 2, Blakeley

ACIT – Waugh 10, Abdul-Rahmann 22, Davenport 2

