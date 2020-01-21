The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team won its eighth straight game with a 45-34 win over ACIT on Tuesday night.
Stephen Byard led the Vikings with 12 points, while Teriq Chapman scored 10. Atlantic City improved to 9-3.
Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored 22 for ACIT (7-5).
Atlantic City 9 9 13 14 – 45
ACIT – 7 7 12 8 – 34
AC – Byard 12, Chapman 10, Jones 7, Aikens 6, Watson 2, Blakeley
ACIT – Waugh 10, Abdul-Rahmann 22, Davenport 2
