Jenifer Simmons, owner of Glasstown Brewery, of Millville, pours samples at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be postponed until August, event officials said Monday afternoon.

“During this time of world-wide uncertainty, we must do our part to help combat the spread of this virus, which unfortunately, means the rescheduling of our beloved event,” according to a news release from Good Time Tricycle Productions, the company that puts on the event.

All tickets purchased for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled August dates, which are Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.

