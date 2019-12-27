spt_blackjacks

The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural, 4-8 season.

The Atlantic City Blackjacks Arena Football League team shut down after just one season of operation, after the league filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection this fall. Prompted by a lawsuit, the AFL suspended local business operations for its six teams Oct. 29. In its first and final year, the Blackjacks went 4-8 and failed to make the playoffs, but they averaged 5,430 fans for their six home games at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

