Atlantic City boys basketball 2013

AC 4 Dayshawn Reynolds rushes Linden 1 Juwan Dolbrice during the 1st quarter. Sunday March 10 2013 Atlantic City wins over Linden in OT for the State Group IV Basketball Tittle at the Rutgers University Athletic Center in Piscataway, NJ. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

The Vikings finished 30-2 and won their second straight South Jersey Group IV championship. Dayshawn Reynolds and Jahleem Montague sparked Atlantic City.

