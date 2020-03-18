Atlantic City boys basketball 2005

AC 3 Frank Turner moves through defense during first period. Sun. 3/13/05 Atlantic City boys basketball team wins the Group IV State Championship over Ridgewood at Rutgers in Piscataway. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)

Guards Frank Turner and Mark Crumble and big man Ed Keyes led Atlantic City to a 26-3 record and the first state title in Vikings boys basketball history.

