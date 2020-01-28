Atlantic City 76, Bridgeton 31

The Vikings (12-3) won their 11th straight game. Jabril Bowman led Bridgeton with 14.

Atlantic City 20 26 17 13 – 76

Bridgeton 9 5 7 10 - 31

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments