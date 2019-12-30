Hard Rock Ocean Resort Casino Opens

Evening view of the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City. The Hard Rock and Ocean Resort Casinos opened for business, Wednesday June 27, 2018.

The resort casino industry had a roller-coaster decade. After a strong start, the city saw five casinos close during the middle part of the decade. A few years later, Hard Rock Casino & Hotel and Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort opened their doors at the site of the former Trump Taj Mahal and at the former site of Revel, respectively. In 2019, total annual gaming revenue reported by Atlantic City casinos rose above $3 billion in November for the first time since 2012, when there was 12 operational properties.

