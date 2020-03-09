"We are proactively communicating with our employees on the guidance from the CDC regarding prevention," MGM Resorts International, who operates Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, said in a statement. "We have enhanced our cleaning protocols that include placing hand sanitizer dispensing station in high-traffic areas, reinforcing proactive cleaning and increasing the frequency of disinfectant procedures. We continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines and are closely monitoring for updates."
“We have taken proactive measures to help minimize customer concerns including, frequently sanitizing surfaces in high-traffic areas, adding hand sanitizers throughout the casino, encouraging good hygiene practices amongst our staff, requiring employees who have traveled to certain areas to stay home for 21 days before returning to work and following all other CDC recommended guidelines," said Tom Pohlman, Executive Vice President and General Manager Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
