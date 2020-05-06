Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, D-Atlantic, have concerns about casino relief legislation introduced Monday by leading Democrats, saying the bills will divert funds from programs needed by the community. The bills would give casinos temporary relief from a variety of taxes and fees, and offer state loans to cover their May and August payments in lieu of property taxes to Atlantic City.
An ethics complaint filed against Pleasantville Board of Education President Carla Thomas, alleging she threatened a teacher and illegally campaigned for Democratic school board candidates, has been dismissed. The complaint was filed in December by teacher Susan Swezeny. Thomas alleged Swezeny's complaint was frivolous.
Three more inmates have died from COVID-19 at a South Jersey prison, according to state officials. The state Department of Corrections dashboard, which shows cases in facilities throughout New Jersey, has been updated to show three additional fatalities at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been helping Cumberland County deal with the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Millville native and three-time American League MVP — on hiatus from baseball — has made food and monetary donations to food pantries, hospitals and businesses across the county.
James Melody is the new Cedar Creek High School football coach. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Board of Education approved Melody as the second coach in the program's nine-year history Monday night. This is Melody's first job as a head coach.
