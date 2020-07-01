Atlantic City casinos prepare to reopen this week after a nearly four-month shutdown due to COVID-19. Tropicana Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Resorts Casino Hotel will open Thursday. Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s three Atlantic City properties — Bally's, Caesars and Harrah's Resort —will open to the general public Friday.
The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and related unemployment and racial justice protests all happening simultaneously is enough to challenge a person's spirituality and ability to hope. In a recent online discussion hosted by The Press of Atlantic City, area faith leaders discussed how their communities have responded to the crises impacting the nation and world.
Two July 7 primary vote-by-mail ballots signed by political organizer Craig Callaway, of Atlantic City, are being investigated by the Atlantic County superintendent of elections after having been flagged by reviewers Monday. Ballots must be postmarked on or by Election Day but will be counted as long as they arrive back at the board by July 14 under Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order.
Dennis Conti, 61, of Cape May, was approved as the Buena Regional High School football coach by the district Board of Education last week. Conti takes over the program from Jon Caputo, who stepped down in May.
On June 22, camping returned to 22 state parks in New Jersey, including in Belleplain State Forest, Parvin State Park, Brendan Byrne State Forest and Wharton State Forest. Tent camping is the latest piece of summer to return after months of shelter-in-place orders, as New Jersey continues to ease restrictions and the state's new COVID-19 infections dwindle.
