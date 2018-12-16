A shutdown on the horizon?
President Donald Trump has vowed to shut down the government if Democrats don't agree to fund a wall along the border of Mexico. U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd, said this may impact some in South Jersey but essential services should be up and running.
Stockton University will start a new college-bound program in early 2019 at its Atlantic City campus to help 100 Atlantic City and Pleasantville students prepare to attend college. Selected students in grades seventh through 12 will attend college classes on Saturdays and get summer enrichment, mentoring and career and financial aid counseling.
Changes to the Code Blue system in Cape May County have caused some worry among homeless. When temperatures drop to 25 degrees, the county shelters people in local motels through a voucher program. As of Jan. 1, those vouchers will only be available to families, not individuals, officials said.
A Cape May church is paying homage to the area's significant ties to black history by creating a museum honoring abolitionist and civil rights hero, Harriet Tubman, who worked for a time in South Jersey. Macedonia Baptist Church and Cape May developers plan to renovate the church's parsonage building by 2020.