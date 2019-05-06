The newly formed Atlantic City Citizens Advisory Board, created to improve police-community relations, will hold its first public meeting since its inception in February 2019.
Members of the public will be able to ask questions and provide comments to Police Chief Henry White, according to a press release from the state Department of Community Affairs and the city.
The Advisory Board was formed early this year, and most of its meetings are not open to the public, but its 15 members bring information from their wards to the meeting.
City Council unanimously approved the creation of a Citizens Advisory Board last December. It was the first formally adopted action suggested by the state’s September report on returning local government control to the city’s elected officials, "Atlantic City: Building a Foundation for a Shared Prosperity."
The transition report, often called the "Johnson Report" because it was co-authored by Special Counsel Jim Johnson, suggested having the Police Department meet regularly with residents to “track key issues” with regard to public safety and crime.