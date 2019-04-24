Celebrity Corners, Inc., has filed an application for minor site plan approval and variance relief for the renovation and expansion of the outside seating area for the Celebrity Corner Restaurant located at the Ocean Club Condominium building. Celebrity is located at 3119 Boardwalk, and the seating area would be on the adjoining Atlantic City Boardwalk and street right-of-way.
The restaurant was previously approved when the Ocean Club Condominium project was approved.
The outdoor seating area would have a total of 80 seats in a bar/lounge/restaurant arrangement. The developers are asking for relief from the parking requirement where 24 spaces are required and no spaces are proposed, relief from the requirement that outdoor restaurant seats not exceed indoor restaurant seating and variance relief for signage. The public hearing will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2 in the Atlantic City Council Chambers, City Hall, Suite 206, 1301 Bacharach Blvd.