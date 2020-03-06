Atlantic City Council is going to be voting on an ordinance that would install speed humps on select city-owned roads. The ordinance is going to be considered for final passage after a public hearing 5 p.m. March 18 in Hank Tyner Council Chambers, Room 208, City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd.

