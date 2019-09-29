Pixabay Northern Lights

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are predicted to extend as far south as the Delmarva Peninsula, putting New Jersey within range to catch the glimmering lights.

Did you see the northern lights last night? Press meteorologist Joe Martucci says we might have gotten a visit from aurora borealis overnight. If you were able to see this phenomenon, and got a picture of it, share it at PressofAC.com/photosubmissions.

A.C. wants NAACP: City and state officials have joined together with the corporate sector to try to bring the NAACP’s 113th National Convention and its estimated $7 million economic impact to the resort in July 2022.

A 28-year-old Vineland man charged last month with sexual assault of a minor is wanted by federal immigration authorities after he was released from the Cumberland County jail despite ICE requests that he be held.

More high school football: No. 7 St. Joseph overcame a slow start Saturday to beat Atlantic City 41-6. Meanwhile, a last-minute field goal by Taylor Manning lifted No. 11 Cedar Creek past Woodrow Wilson 29-28. Check out a gallery of photos from St. Joseph-Atlantic City.

On September 28th 2019, St.Joe's football hosts Atlantic City in Hammonton.

If Phillies manager Gabe Kapler can adjust his philosophy and style, keep him. If not, let him go after this disappointing season, sports columnist David Weinberg writes.

