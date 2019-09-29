Did you see the northern lights last night? Press meteorologist Joe Martucci says we might have gotten a visit from aurora borealis overnight. If you were able to see this phenomenon, and got a picture of it, share it at PressofAC.com/photosubmissions.
A.C. wants NAACP: City and state officials have joined together with the corporate sector to try to bring the NAACP’s 113th National Convention and its estimated $7 million economic impact to the resort in July 2022.
A 28-year-old Vineland man charged last month with sexual assault of a minor is wanted by federal immigration authorities after he was released from the Cumberland County jail despite ICE requests that he be held.
More high school football: No. 7 St. Joseph overcame a slow start Saturday to beat Atlantic City 41-6. Meanwhile, a last-minute field goal by Taylor Manning lifted No. 11 Cedar Creek past Woodrow Wilson 29-28. Check out a gallery of photos from St. Joseph-Atlantic City.
If Phillies manager Gabe Kapler can adjust his philosophy and style, keep him. If not, let him go after this disappointing season, sports columnist David Weinberg writes.
