"I call her any time, and she answers"
Doulas have been around for centuries, and they're making a big comeback in Atlantic City, where black mothers are turning to birth coaches for support during pregnancy. Read our story on how Atlantic City doulas are helping women of color on a personal level, and visit the rest of our year-long Reinventing AC project.
In this week's 'Happy Place' installment, the Atlantic City Education Foundation president walks us through her 19th century home, where she settled after moving to the resort town from Crayford, England, in 1970. Her sunlit porch houses family photographs, art, figurines, books and plants.
South Jersey lucked out on Sunday with a sunny Saint Patrick's Day, but our fortunes run out going into Monday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the forecast for the week.
The Press' 'Girls Swimmer of the Year' is Mainland Regional High School's Katie McClintock. The sophomore had a breakout season as the only local girl to win a state title this year.
Urban flooding plagues Atlantic City and surrounding shore towns, but some say New Jersey's proposed stormwater management rule doesn't address the problem. In a letter to the state, the federal agency said its proposal needs to confront expected "intense precipitation" brought on by climate change.