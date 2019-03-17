"I call her any time, and she answers"

Doulas have been around for centuries, and they're making a big comeback in Atlantic City, where black mothers are turning to birth coaches for support during pregnancy. Read our story on how Atlantic City doulas are helping women of color on a personal level, and visit the rest of our year-long Reinventing AC project.

AC Doula
AC doula Tamara Etheridge (right) and her client, Shanita White being interviewed. Tamara has recently completed the doula training as part of SNJ Perinatal Coop’s Healthy Women, Healthy Families grant from the state. Shanita is pregnant with her 3rd child. She and Tamara started working together while in her 25th week of pregnancy. She is set to have the baby March 10th. March 5, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

In this week's 'Happy Place' installment, the Atlantic City Education Foundation president walks us through her 19th century home, where she settled after moving to the resort town from Crayford, England, in 1970. Her sunlit porch houses family photographs, art, figurines, books and plants.

South Jersey lucked out on Sunday with a sunny Saint Patrick's Day, but our fortunes run out going into Monday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the forecast for the week.

The Press' 'Girls Swimmer of the Year' is Mainland Regional High School's Katie McClintock. The sophomore had a breakout season as the only local girl to win a state title this year.

Ocean City coastal flooding
Storm drains bubble up on 6th Street in Ocean City during a winter storm that caused coastal flooding in January.

Urban flooding plagues Atlantic City and surrounding shore towns, but some say New Jersey's proposed stormwater management rule doesn't address the problem. In a letter to the state, the federal agency said its proposal needs to confront expected "intense precipitation" brought on by climate change.