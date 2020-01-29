Atlantic City won its 12th straight game to improve to 13-3.
Stephen Byard and Teriq Chapman led the Vikings with 15 each.
Atlantic City 18 12 21 18 - 71
EHT 9 13 17 12 – 51
AC – Byard 15, Chapman 15, Lewis 2, Fredericks 12, Jones 10, Palms 9, Aikens 1, Blakeley 3
EHT – D. Germann 14, Glenn 6, Holden 2, Larramore 4, J. Germann 5. Lopez 8, Dodd 12
